35 lbs. of marijuana, other drugs found at New Haven smoke shop: police

The owner of a smoke shop in New Haven was arrested Wednesday after a large amount of drugs were found in the store, according to police.

Agents from the Department of Consumer Protection were at Th3 Factory on Whalley Avenue Wednesday to do a compliance check at the store when they saw a large amount of marijuana in display cases and a menu on the wall with a list of "Specials" noting the level of THC content, police said.

The agents called New Haven police who came to investigate and found 35 lbs. of marijuana, according to police. The store is not licensed to sell cannabis.

Officers also found 18.5 lbs. of pills in several bags which tested positive for ecstasy and fentanyl, police said.

Police arrested the store's owner and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell. He was released on $1,000 bond.