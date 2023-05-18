35 Trooper Trainees Join State Police Ranks

On Thursday, 35 state trooper trainees took an oath to protect and serve in Connecticut.

“As soon as they told us we were allowed to have someone pin us, I mean who else would I think of?” Trooper Trainee Marshall Alberino said.

Alberino was pinned by his sister, Trooper Gabriella Alberino, who graduated from the academy two years ago. The brother and sister are the first in their family to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“I can't wait to go to work together and share stories and share experiences and learning methods and stuff like that,” Trooper Gabriella Alberino said. "He’s my favorite person on the planet. I love him to death, so it was an honor to pin him.”

As for Wendy Garcia-Campos, she is the first Mexican-American trooper trainee for the state agency. The 23-year-old said her parents were her inspiration.

“I decided I wanted to come into the profession and be something different, not only represent my country as well help anyone whose door I knock onto, I could speak your language and I will be able to help you with anything you need,” Garcia-Campos said.

With the addition of 35 trooper trainees, there are now over 900 troopers on the road. But there is still a need for more state police.

“If you have other friends or family, you think the life of a trooper might be for them, please send them our way,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

There are incentives to become a state trooper. Earlier this year, the legislature approved a new state police contract, which increased wages and improved health benefits.

“With the new contract, troopers are top step, when you reach top step, you are making $110,000,” Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz said.

Applications for the next round of recruits open on June 1.