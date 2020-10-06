Stamford

37-Year-Old Man Dead After Stabbing in Stamford

Joe Correira Corvette
NBC Boston

A 37-year-old man is dead after being stabbed several times in Stamford Sunday night.

Police said a resident flagged an officer down around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Stillwater Avenue and said a man was down on the sidewalk.

The victim was found in front of 115 Stillwater Ave. and he died from his injuries, police said.

Local

Windham 1 hour ago

Shelter in Place Affecting Three Windham Schools Lifted

Hartford 3 hours ago

Hartford Officials to Address Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Plan for School

Police are notifying the man’s family, so they have not released his name. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information about the case should call 203-977-4417

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us