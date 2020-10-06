37-Year-Old Man Dead After Stabbing in Stamford

A 37-year-old man is dead after being stabbed several times in Stamford Sunday night.

Police said a resident flagged an officer down around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Stillwater Avenue and said a man was down on the sidewalk.

The victim was found in front of 115 Stillwater Ave. and he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are notifying the man’s family, so they have not released his name. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information about the case should call 203-977-4417