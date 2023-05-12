38 Wineries Taking Part 2023 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country

Thirty-eight wineries in Connecticut are taking part in a passport program that invites wine lovers to explore the state’s wine country and offers a chance to win prizes.

The 2023 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country program started on Friday, May 12 and runs through Dec. 31.

“The Passport to Connecticut Wine Country program offers yet another way consumers can explore our great state while engaging with award-winning farm wineries,” Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement.

“We encourage residents and visitors to download the app, CT Wine Passport, plan their trips with friends and family, and start their journey to collecting stamps while making lasting memories and supporting local Connecticut businesses along the way,” he said.

People who are participating can collect a digital stamp at each winery, which equals one point toward a reward level.

If you reach a prize level, you can redeem the points to enter a prize drawing.

The Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council said that more than 100 prizes will be available this year and they are valued at more than $10,000 total.

Awards

Taster: 12 or more stamps

Sommelier: 18 or more stamps

Winemaker: 35 or more stamps

Participants who visit all 38 participating farm wineries will also be eligible for a commemorative gift.

New Wineries Added

Two wineries, Worthington Vineyards in Somers and Kingdom of the Hawk Vineyard in North Stonington, have been added this year.

Worthington Vineyards was founded in 2000 and officially opened its tasting room in 2022.

Kingdom of the Hawk Vineyard, purchased in 2018, is on 50 acres on a hill with views of vines, forest and wildlife, according to The Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council.

Learn more about Connecticut Farm Wineries or the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country at ctwinecountry.com.