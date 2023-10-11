South Windsor

$380,000 worth of vehicles stolen from garage at South Windsor car dealership: PD

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after multiple vehicles worth about $380,000 total were stolen from a garage at a South Windsor car dealership early Wednesday morning.

Police said multiple suspects broke a window and entered Mike and Tony's Auto Sales on John Fitch Boulevard around 1:10 a.m.

According to investigators, four vehicles totaling about $380,000 in value were stolen out of the garage of the main building.

Authorities said one of the stolen vehicles was used to ram the gate open and was then abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in another stolen vehicle had it in New York City around 3:45 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
