4 People Taken to Hospital After Cars Crash on West Haven Lawn

4 People Taken to Hospital After Cars Crash on West Haven

Four people were taken to the hospital after two cars crashed onto a lawn in West Haven on Thursday night.

Firefighter said they got the call to respond to the corner of Milton and South streets at 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, two Sedans were on the front lawn of the house, one of them wedged into the house.

The impact from the car crash that sent the car onto the property actually uprooted the front of the home.

Four people, two from each car, were taken to the hospital.

The people inside the home said they were getting ready to move and packing boxes at the time of the crash. They have a baby who was also inside the house, West Shore fire chief said.

Firefighters said none of the residents were hurt and will be staying at a neighbors house.