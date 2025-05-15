Waterbury

4 arrested after woman seeks help from school bus driver to report assault in Waterbury

Police said a woman who was assaulted in Waterbury went to a school bus driver for help to call police and officers have arrested four suspects.

Officers responded around to Chapman Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday after a 38-year-old woman sought help from a school bus driver who was nearby to contact police. She told the officers a group of men had assaulted her at her home, police said.

The investigation revealed that the victim and suspects know each other and the assault might have started as a dispute between them, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and she was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Officers arrested four Waterbury men – two 23-year-olds, a 24-year-old and a 46-year-old – and charged them with assault in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

They are being held on $200,000 bond.

Police are investigating.

Local

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
