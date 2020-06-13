4 Arrested Following Officer Assault During Call in Enfield: Police

Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted during a call in Enfield on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. in an alley at the rear of the Good Times Package Store on Pearl Street, police said.

Police initially responded to conduct a well-being check of a reportedly suicidal man.

During the evaluation, two men who were not involved in the incident started to use derogatory language toward the officers, according to police.

The man which police came to evaluate then ran into the back door of the package store and the officers followed. The owner of the package store also got involved in the incident, police said.

All four men involved in the incident are believed to be acquaintances, according to police.

One of the men not involved in the incident live-streamed the event on social media with his cell phone.

Police said the responding officers continuously tried to deescalate the incident.

While the police at the scene tried to bring the man they came to evaluate to the front of the store, he punched one of the officers in the face. This caused an altercation that ended with an unopened glass bottle of alcohol being thrown at one of the officers, causing a laceration to the scalp, police said.

The officer that was hit in the head with the bottle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which required multiple staples to close the laceration, according to police.

All four men involved in the incident were arrested.

Police said the man they came to evaluate continued to resist and assault responding officers, which they said resulted in him being tased.

The man police came to evaluate was transported to a local hospital where he was evaluated and released into police custody. Two of the men tried to run away from police but were caught and arrested, police said. The store owner remained at the scene and was also arrested.

During their investigation, police said they reviewed video footage which supported the arrests of the four men.

Police are requesting that anyone who has any additional information or video/audio recordings of the incident to contact Sergeant Held at 860-763-6400 extension 1238.