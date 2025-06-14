4 arrested in connection to parking lot takeover in Fairfield

Fairfield police have arrested four people for their role in a parking lot takeover in May.

Authorities said they responded to Stop & Shop on Villa Avenue at about 10:55 p.m. for a large group of vehicles driving recklessly in the parking lot.

Police said the scene resembled a street takeover, with drivers performing dangerous stunts such as donuts and burnouts. The cars took over the parking lot and created a hazardous environment, officials said.

Before officers arrived, the parking lot asphalt was also set on fire, according to police.

"This behavior endangered not only the vehicle operators, but also the numerous participants who were in the parking lot, mere feet away from vehicles, taking videos," police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the crowd started to disperse quickly in all directions. Police said they formed a task force after the incident to try and find those responsible.

Authorities combed through dash camera footage and social media, and worked with other law enforcement agencies during their investigation.

Three men and one woman were ultimately arrested. Police said the woman arrested was the mother of one of the suspects, and she faces charges for tampering with evidence and interfering with a police investigation.

The three men all face charges for illegal racing on the highway. Two of them also face other charges including reckless endangerment, riot, breach of peace, unlawful assembly and more.

Three cars were also seized by police, including a blue Dodge Charger Daytona, a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a white Ford Mustang GT.