4 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Thompson Crash

Four people have died and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Thompson on Memorial Day.

State police said 18-year-old Johan Santana, of Rhode Island, was traveling southbound on Quaddick Town Farm Road around 5 p.m. when he attempted to overtake a vehicle that was also traveling southbound.

Santana lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and then collided with a tree, authorities added.

According to police, Santana sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said three passengers in the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Jaslin Perez, 21-year-old Erika Perez and 21-year-old Lixandra Terrero Almonte, also died of their injuries.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

Investigators said none of the people inside of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

