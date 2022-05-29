Guilford

4 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-95 South in Guilford

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

Four people died on Sunday after a wrong-way crash took place on Interstate 95 Southbound in Guilford, which shut down the highway for several hours, according to officials.

Connecticut State Police said a Nissan Altima, driven by 22-year-old Luis Garduno-Cidals of Westbrook, was driving southbound on I-95 south between exits 60 and 59.

Officials said a Chevrolet Colorado driven by 76-year-old Johnny Bookhardt from Norwalk, was driving northbound in the southbound lane and hit Garduno-Cidals head-on.

The Chevrolet Colorado also contained two passengers, according to the accident report. 68-year-old Caroline G Bookhardt was sitting in the passenger seat, and 66-year-old Patricia Kessler-Greene was sitting in the back seat. Both were Norwalk residents, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All four people involved were pronounced dead at the scene, Connecticut State Police said.

The highway has since reopened.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 860-399-2100.

Local

Memorial Day Weekend 3 hours ago

Cars Line up Before Gates Open at Hammonasset State Park

Madison 7 hours ago

I-95 South in Madison Closed For Hours Following Serious Crash

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

GuilfordWrong-Way Crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us