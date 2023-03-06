Waterbury

4 Families Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Four families living in an apartment building in Waterbury have been displaced because of a fire Monday evening.

The fire department says they were called to an apartment complex on Bradley Avenue at about 3:40 p.m.

Responding crews found fire coming from the second floor. It had spread to the third and fourth floor, as well as the attic, authorities said.

The blaze was knocked down quickly before spreading to additional units. A total of seven people were displaced.

No one was injured and residents were able to self evacuate, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is helping the families that were displaced. No additional information was immediately available.

