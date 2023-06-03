Hartford

4 Families Displaced by Fire in Hartford Mixed-Use Building

Four families are displaced after a fire at a mixed-use building in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a three-story mixed-use commercial building on Albany Avenue around 3:40 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

Fire crews at the scene found a working fire with heavy fire on the first floor.

The fire was extinguished and is currently under control.

According to fire officials, the Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to help the four families that were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

