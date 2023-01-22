4 Firefighters, 1 Occupant Injured in Meriden House Fire

Four firefighters and one occupant were injured during a house fire in Meriden on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a three-story home on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Heavy fire could be seen coming from the side porch. It rapidly spread through the first and second floors.

Before firefighters arrived, bystanders sprung into action.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I opened the gate and went to the side door, and I started banging on the screen door, which was locked,” Bill Lombardi of Meriden said

Lombardi said he worked with others to get the door open and help a woman and two children out of the home.

Then, he realized not everyone was out.

“Then they started saying, ‘My uncle is on the third floor’, so I think one of the gentlemen tried to go upstairs to see if he could see anything,” Lombardi explained.

Lombardi said the smoke was too thick, but by that time, firefighters arrived and began their rescue efforts.

“Eventually, over ground, ladders went in and were able to pull that victim out of the building. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this point,” Meriden Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said.

On Sunday, Dunn said the man who was found unconscious on the third floor of the burning home remains in critical, but stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center in New York. He is receiving hyperbaric treatment.

Four firefighters were transported to area hospitals to be treated for various injuries including burns, cardiac issues and smoke inhalation. Officials said two of the firefighters who sustained burns have been released from the hospital, but will require further treatment.

The two other firefighters that were taken to the hospital were treated for smoke inhalation and cardiac exertion, authorities said. Those firefighters were released and cleared to return to work.

The response involved other agencies, including the New Britain and Wallingford fire departments. Officials say reports of a propane explosion likely allowed the flames to spread fast.

“There was a large volume of fire on our arrival and that complicated some things,” continued Deputy Chief Dunn.

They also credited the swift work of bystanders in getting people out of the house.

“They did a great job. A lot of credit to them for that,” noted Deputy Chief Dunn.

Lombardi said it was a group effort with no second thoughts on rushing in to help.

“I think anyone would have done the same,” Lombardi added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.