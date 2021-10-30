4 Injured After Assault at Apartment in Bridgeport: PD

Police are investigating after four people had injuries from what appears to be an assault at an apartment in Bridgeport.

Officials said they responded to the PT Barnum Apartments at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Responding officers said three other people were struck by fragments and they all have non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.