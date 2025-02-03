Newtown

4 injured in crash in Newtown

Botsford Fire Rescue

Four people were injured in a crash in Newtown over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a two-car crash with injuries on Toddy Hill Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to firefighters, four people suffered injuries in the crash. Those injuries ranged from minor to significant.

All four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

Fire officials thanked multiple people in a Facebook post including a civilian nurse and paramedic who stopped to help at the crash before any first responders arrived and stayed throughout the incident and another person who helped first responders with Spanish translation.

