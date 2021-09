Four people were hurt - two of them seriously - in a crash in Manchester Tuesday.

The four-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of West Center Street and McKee Street, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Four people were taken to the hospital, two with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

More details were not immediately available.

The Manchester Police Department and Metro Traffic Services are investigating. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.