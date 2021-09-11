4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Manchester

Four people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Manchester on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Center Street near the intersection of Falknor Drive around 10 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When crews arrived, they said they found a two-car crash with significant injuries to the driver of one vehicle and injuries to multiple others in another vehicle.

According to investigators, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on Center Street and went across the oncoming lane of traffic and off the road into the front of a home on Center Street. That vehicle then continued back onto the road and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Center Street, they added.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as an adult woman, sustained significant injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver and two passengers of the second vehicle were also injured and were transported to the hospital, authorities added.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ofc. Konrad Rozwadowski at (860) 533-8620.