4 injured, including 2 seriously, after crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

Four people are injured, including two seriously, after a crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden early Sunday morning and an intersection in the area remains closed.

Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue and Church Street for a two-car crash around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators believe both vehicles were traveling southbound on Dixwell Avenue when they collided. The collision caused one vehicle to veer off the road and hit one utility pole while the other vehicle hit a second utility pole, a bus shelter structure and a traffic signal control box, according to police.

The driver and passenger of one vehicle were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle had minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Crews from several utility companies responded and have repaired most of the damage. Authorities said the traffic signal control box will need to be replaced and the traffic signal at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Church Street will be out of order. There is no estimate on when this will be fixed.

For the time being, Church Street at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue will be closed until the traffic signal is replaced. Barricades are in place in the area and drivers are urged to use alternate routes. Anyone who lives on Church Street is asked to use Circular Avenue or side streets to access Church Street.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.