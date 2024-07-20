Waterbury

4 killed in head-on crash in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Four people have died after a head-on crash in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Thomaston Avenue around 11 p.m. after a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, a car was going south on Thomaston Avenue when it collided head-on with a car going north in the same area. Both vehicles were reportedly speeding.

Investigators said after the crash, both vehicles caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

Three people inside of one vehicle and one person inside of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said all four people were adults. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

