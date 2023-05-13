Stamford

4 Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-95 North in Stamford

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Four people have died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 north in Stamford early Saturday morning.

A tractor-trailer was traveling slowly while in heavy traffic on I-95 north near exit 8 around 3 a.m.

State police said a GMC Terrain that was behind the tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck the back of it.

According to troopers, the driver of the GMC Terrain, later identified as 49-year-old Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and his three passengers were all killed in the crash.

The three passengers, all from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have been identified by state police as 59-year-old Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, 29-year-old Joel E Contreras Francisco and 23-year-old Daniel Contreras Francisco.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Sottini #361 at Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.

