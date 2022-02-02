CT Lottery

$4 Million Mega Millions Winning-Ticket Sold in Stratford

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Connecticut won $4 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stratford Cigar and Smoke Shop, located at 2340 Broadbridge Ave. in Stratford. Stratford Cigar and Smoke shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to Connecticut Lottery.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Feb.1, were 11, 24, 38, 62 and 66.

The Mega Ball number was 1, and the Megaplier was 4x.

According to Connecticut Lottery, because the winning ticketholder added the Megaplier option to the ticket, the normal prize of $1million automatically quadrupled to $4 million.

Players for this drawing have 180 calendar days or until July 31, to claim their winning prize.

For more information on upcoming drawings visit CT Lottery Official Web Site - Home.

