$4 million winning scratch ticket sold in Windsor

A $4 million winning scratch ticket was sold in Windsor.

The CT Lottery said the winning $4,000,000 Fortune ticket was sold at Lara Market on Kennedy Road in Windsor.

The player who won chose to collect a one-time lump-sum payment of $3 million rather than the $4 million 20-year annuity.

This is the first top-prize winner for the $50 scratch game.

Lara Market will receive a $40,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $4,000,000 Fortune scratch game was launched in December 2023 and there are two more unclaimed top prizes, as well as other unclaimed prizes, according to CT Lottery.