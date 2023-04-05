New Britain

4 Minors Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Stolen Car From New Britain

Hartford Police

Police have arrested four minors that allegedly stole a car from New Britain and led officers on a chase Wednesday night.

The Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force has recovered the vehicle and four minors were taken into custody in connection with the theft.

Hartford Police said the minors led officers on several brief foot pursuits. No injuries were reported and the incident appears to have happened in broad daylight.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us