4 Minors Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Stolen Car From New Britain

Police have arrested four minors that allegedly stole a car from New Britain and led officers on a chase Wednesday night.

The Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force has recovered the vehicle and four minors were taken into custody in connection with the theft.

Hartford Police said the minors led officers on several brief foot pursuits. No injuries were reported and the incident appears to have happened in broad daylight.

Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force recover this stolen vehicle from #newbritain and arrested four (4) juveniles after several brief foot pursuits. pic.twitter.com/bx1Wr2pExH — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 6, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.