4 People, Including 6-Year-Old, Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plainfield

A mother, her two teenage daughters and her 6-year-old nephew were taken to the hospital after a crash in Plainfield Monday.

According to police, a Dodge Ram 1500 collided with a Ford Explorer near the I-395 northbound exit ramp on Lathrop Road. Everyone in the Ford was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No serious injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it or the events leading up to it are asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.