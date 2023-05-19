Hartford

4 People Injured in Hit-and-Run in Hartford

Four people were hit by a car in Hartford Friday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Nelson Street, according to police.

The vehicle took off after hitting the victims, police said.

The four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

