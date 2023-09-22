4 people taken to hospital after crash in New Milford

Four people have been taken to the hospital after a car crash on Route 7 in New Milford on Friday.

Route 7, also known as Danbury Road, is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the three-car accident sent four people to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.