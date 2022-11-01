4 People Taken to the Hospital After Waterbury Car Accident

Fire officials said four people were hospitalized after getting into a car crash in Waterbury Tuesday evening.

The accident happened in the 100 block of Chase Avenue a little before 5 p.m.

Firefighters said two cars were involved. A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities said one of the people hospitalized was unconscious at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.