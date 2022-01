Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Hamden Saturday morning, police said.

Officials said the two-car accident happened in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue.

A total of four people were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

This morning (1/1/22) HFD companies responded to a 2 car motor vehicle accident with injuries IAO Dixwell/Palmer. 4 patients total transported to Yale. pic.twitter.com/EcZDfLQ7lZ — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) January 2, 2022

It's unclear what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.