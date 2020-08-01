4 People Transported to the Hospital After Serious Crash in Hartford

Four people were transported to the hospital after a serious multi-car crash in Hartford Saturday night.
The accident happened in the area of 1200 Main St. Main Street was closed between Pleasant Street and Morgan Street Saturday night and police asked drivers to take alternate routes.
Police said three cars were involved in the crash and two people were extricated.
All four people transported to the hospital are alert and conscious, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.