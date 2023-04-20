4 People Treated for Smoke Inhalation After New London Fire

Five people were treated for inhaling smoke after a fire tore through an apartment building in New London Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said crews responded to a blaze reported at a commercial and apartment building on Green Street.

Firefighters called a second alarm due to smoky conditions. The fire was located on the roof of the structure, and firefighters had to open up the walls to check for extension, according to Curcio.

No one was injured, but four people in the apartment next door were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Those people are also displaced, according to officials.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.