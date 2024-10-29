Hartford

4 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Four students were taken to the hospital after the school bus they were on collided with another vehicle in Hartford.

It happened at the intersection of Garden and Pliny streets around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

The car involved in the crash fled the scene, authorities said.

There were four students on the bus and they were all taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, fire officials said.

Hartford police is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

