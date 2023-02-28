4 Students Taken to the Hospital After Sledding Accident on UConn Campus

Several UConn students sustained injuries after a sledding accident on the university's Storrs campus Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the university said they were notified of a sledding collision on Horsebarn Hill at 5 p.m. It was initially reported that two students collided while sledding.

Responding personnel later determined that another collision happened nearby. That accident resulted in two other students getting injured.

The four students were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening or permanently debilitating, according to the university.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The students' injuries mainly consisted of head, back and leg injuries, the spokesperson said.

Several agencies responded to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.