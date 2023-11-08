new haven

4 suspects in custody after firing shots at New Haven officers during chase: police

Suspects opened fire on New Haven police officers Tuesday night before finally being captured in North Haven, according to North Haven police.

The incident ended around 10 p.m. near Exit 9 on I-91 North.

North Haven police said they assisted New Haven police and state police to stop a vehicle using stop sticks after a chase out of New Haven.

At one point, the suspects fired shots at New Haven officers, according to North Haven police.

The suspects took off after the car was stopped, but police were eventually able to take four suspects into custody, they said.

