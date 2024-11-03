Brookfield

4 taken to hospital after crash in Brookfield

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Brookfield on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Junction Road around 1 p.m. for a crash with injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to fire officials, two people inside of an SUV were trapped and entangled with the passenger on top of the driver and partially ejected out of the window and windshield.

Additional resources were called in and crews worked for nearly an hour to remove the two people from the vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In total, four people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated, fire officials said. The severity of the injuries are unclear at this time.

This article tagged under:

Brookfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us