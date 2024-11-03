4 taken to hospital after crash in Brookfield

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Brookfield on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Junction Road around 1 p.m. for a crash with injuries.

According to fire officials, two people inside of an SUV were trapped and entangled with the passenger on top of the driver and partially ejected out of the window and windshield.

Additional resources were called in and crews worked for nearly an hour to remove the two people from the vehicle.

In total, four people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated, fire officials said. The severity of the injuries are unclear at this time.