4 Taken to Hospital After Fire at East Hartford Apartment Building

Four people were taken to local hospitals Thursday after a fire at an apartment building in East Hartford.

Firefighters rescued three people from Building 6 at 235 Main Street, according to East Hartford Fire Chief John Oates. One person had what Oates described as "significant respiratory injuries" and was taken to the burn unit in Bridgeport.

Crews first responded to the 911 calls reporting the fire around 4 p.m. and found flames coming from a first floor apartment. It took 20-25 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The apartments on the ground floor have significant fire damage. The apartments on the upper floors have some smoke and heat damage. At least 12 units are immediately impacted by the fire, and four are so damaged they are likely uninhabitable for the night, Oates said.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.