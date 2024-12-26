4 taken to hospital after CT Transit bus nearly hits building in West Haven

Four people were taken to the hospital after a CT Transit bus nearly crashed into an apartment building in West Haven on Christmas Day.

West Haven police said they were called to the scene of the crash in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street around 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers said the bus was traveling eastbound on Main Street when a car traveling on Second Avenue failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the bus.

This caused the bus to veer off the road and onto the lawn of a nearby apartment building. The bus didn't physically hit the building, according to police.

Two passengers and a bus driver were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said. The other driver was also hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the car that ran a red light was at fault and was issued a misdemeanor summons for failing to obey a traffic signal, operating an unregistered car and driving without insurance.

The crash remains under investigation.