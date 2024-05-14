Waterbury

4-year-old boy reported missing from Waterbury

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy who is missing from Waterbury.

State police said Ian Gael has been missing since Monday and was last seen wearing a red sweater with black jeans.

Gael has black hair and brown eyes. He is 3-feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Gael or say where he was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.

