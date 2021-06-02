4-Year-Old Middletown Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert

A 4-year-old Middletown boy was who reported missing has been found safe after an Amber Alert and police have taken two suspects into custody.

Armel Muhammed was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Middletown police said an uncle who lives in New Britain was watching the little boy and left him in the care of a family friend, 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, when he left for work Monday night.

When the uncle returned home, his nephew was missing and the family tried to get the child back throughout the evening, police said.

Armel’s mother reported that her son boy is autistic and there were concerns for his health., according to police. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night.

Police said Fonda took the child and the uncle’s car without permission and investigators said they believed her husband, 38-year-old David Fonda, was also involved.

Police found the child, the Fondas and and the car at the 5th Avenue Motel in Wethersfield just before 9 p.m.

Middletown police said a Wethersfield police officer found the car in the parking lot of the motel, figured out what room the child and suspects were in and investigators found them.

Armel was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Stephanie and David Fonda are in police custody and charges are expected out of New Britain, Middletown police said.