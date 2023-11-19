400 turkeys distributed in Hartford with help of church, synagogue, local businesses

Thanksgiving is only a couple days away and already several Connecticut communities have given back by donating food or serving free meals.

A church in Hartford did something similar on Sunday with the help of local businesses and a Jewish synagogue.

Turkeys were just one part of this holiday giveaway; hope was the main takeaway.

"We need to help them. How do you help them to ensure that on Thanksgiving they have meals? They have whatever they need," said Dexter Burke, Senior Pastor at Walk in the Light Church of God.

Burke along with Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor and local businesses teamed up to distribute 400 turkeys on Sunday.

"Oh, that's a lot," said Andy Brown, of Hartford.

Brown was in line bright and early to get one of those turkeys, which he says he'll be making for his kids and grandkids on Thursday.

"I'm almost 74. I mean, you know, can't always run out and buy things because the social security check only goes so far," said Brown.

The church not only gave away hundreds of turkeys, but ingredients and sides for a delicious Thanksgiving meal, including fresh vegetables from a farm in Suffield and canned goods.

Organizers also gave out socks and toiletries and encouraged people to attend the church service inside.

"Anything giving is always helpful," said Tracy Spencer, of Hartford.

Burke says it's important that his church, other religious communities and local businesses help those in need, especially in the Capitol City, where people of all backgrounds need support.

"I think it speaks to the hope that folks have in Hartford, that all is not lost. There are folks and individuals who are willing to bet on Hartford, and I think that that's important," said Burke.

The holiday spirit doesn't stop there. Burke is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and aims to feed 200 people.

"We want to say here, here is safe space. Come in, let's talk, and let's plan ahead of what you can do as the year progresses, how we can be better," said Burke.