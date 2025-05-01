Hartford man wins $4 million in scratch-off game

A Hartford man won the jackpot in the “$4,000,000 Fortune” scratch game and there is one more ticket worth $4 million out there.

The CT Lottery said the winner had to count the number of zeros revealed in front of him after scratching the first few rows and it was six.

The winner told the CT Lottery that has regularly played the game, he’s thrilled and plans to use his winnings to “reset his life” by pursuing a higher education degree.

The winner says he’s been a fan of “$4,000,000 Fortune” since its debut in December 2023. Since then, the man has regularly played and is thrilled that his loyal pursuit of the top prize finally paid off.

The ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station on Weston Street in Hartford and they will receive a $40,000 bonus.

There were three tickets with the top prize and there is one more to be found.

In September, someone who bought a ticket at Lara Market on Kennedy Road in Windsor won.