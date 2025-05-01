Lottery

Hartford man wins $4 million in scratch-off game

NBC Connecticut

A Hartford man won the jackpot in the “$4,000,000 Fortune” scratch game and there is one more ticket worth $4 million out there.

The CT Lottery said the winner had to count the number of zeros revealed in front of him after scratching the first few rows and it was six.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The winner told the CT Lottery that has regularly played the game, he’s thrilled and plans to use his winnings to “reset his life” by pursuing a higher education degree.

The winner says he’s been a fan of “$4,000,000 Fortune” since its debut in December 2023. Since then, the man has regularly played and is thrilled that his loyal pursuit of the top prize finally paid off.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station on Weston Street in Hartford and they will receive a $40,000 bonus.

There were three tickets with the top prize and there is one more to be found.

In September, someone who bought a ticket at Lara Market on Kennedy Road in Windsor won.

Local

Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Passport program allows wine lovers to earn chances for prizes by visiting local wineries

Colchester 2 hours ago

Impaired driver going 120 miles per hour on Route 2 drove toward construction workers: police

This article tagged under:

Lottery
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us