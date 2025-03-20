Sterling

42 animals, living and dead, removed from Sterling home

The animals included a pony, a goat, a potbellied pig, 14 dogs and more.

Dozens of animals, including several that were dead, have been removed from a home in Sterling, according to officials.

Officials from the animal control program of the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments said they seized 42 animals, including eight dead animals, from a home on Margaret Henry Road.

The animals that were removed included a pony, 14 dogs, a goat, a potbellied pig, a bearded dragon, feral cats, kittens, a chicken, a rooster, guinea pigs and pet rats, according to NECCOG.

They said this was part of an open investigation and no one has been charged.

State police said troopers responded to the home around 10:14 a.m. on March 5 to assist Northeast Connecticut Chamber of Governments animal control with service of a search warrant and they have an active investigation in conjunction with NECCOG.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sterling
