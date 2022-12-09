44 CT Businesses Contributing to NASA'S Artemis Program

Dozens of Connecticut companies are taking part in NASA’s Artemis I mission, according to the governor’s office.

Artemis I is the first in a series of historic missions that NASA said will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.

The unmanned Orion spacecraft is scheduled to splash down Sunday in the Pacific Ocean.

“Connecticut is home to the best trained, best skilled workforce in the world, so it is no surprise that NASA has hired so many manufacturers from our state to supply the products that are supporting this groundbreaking space exploration mission,” Gov, Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Connecticut is the birthplace of the industrial revolution and we continue to lead the world in many industries,” Lamont went on to state.

Lamont said 23 Connecticut companies supply NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, 14 provide critical materials for NASA’s Orion spacecraft, 10 manufacture supplies for Exploration Ground Systems based at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida., one is supporting development work for NASA’s Human Landing System Program, and one is working on Gateway, “a multi-purpose outpost orbiting the moon that will provide essential support for long-term, human missions to the lunar surface and serve as a staging point for deep space exploration.”

CT Companies Involved in the Mission

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. in Windsor has been supplying NASA with fuel cell technology, according to the governor’s office.

“As a supplier to NASA and commercial space markets we congratulate NASA and all of the Artemis team on the success of the mission,” William Smith, president and CEO of Infinity, said in a statement. “We look forward to ongoing opportunities to support NASA’s goals to return to the moon and missions beyond.”

The Lee Company, a manufacturer of miniature fluid control products in Westbrook, has been supplying NASA with plugs, valves, safety screens, restrictors, and flow fuses.

“This is a pivotal time for space travel and exploration, and we are excited about our role in enabling these missions and technologies,” Bill Lee, president and CEO of the Lee Company, said in a statement.

The Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company, in Simsbury, has been supplying NASA with initiation and separation ordnance products for Artemis I, the governor’s office said.

“EBAD is proud to be a partner in NASA’s Artemis I program,” Chad Thompson, president of EBAD, said in a statement. “We welcome the opportunity to continue our support of human spaceflight, which began in 1965 supplying products to the Saturn/Apollo programs. We are honored to be a small part of the diverse and brilliant team that will bring mankind safely to places never gone before and excited to learn what will be discovered by these bold actions.”

The 44 Connecticut Companies:

Berlin

Budney Industries Inc.

Space Electronics LLC

Bethel

Eaton Corp.

Bloomfield

Kamatics Corp.

Branford

Oxley Inc.

Bristol

Colonial Spring Company

Danbury

Danbury Mission Technologies LLC

Linde Inc.

Vanguard Products Corp.

East Hartford

Pratt & Whitney

Enfield

Blue Thunder Technologies LLC

PTR

Farmington

Otis Elevator Co.

Groton

Applied Physical Sciences Corp.

Manchester

Donwell Company Inc.

Spartan Aerospace LLC

Middletown

Aerospace Techniques Inc.

Pegasus Manufacturing Inc.

Milford

Air-Lock Inc.

Newington

Advanced Torque Products LLC

Norwalk

Omega Engineering Inc.

Old Saybrook

Privateer Ltd.

Oxford

Kimtron Inc.

Plainfield

BST Systems Inc.

Rocky Hill

Henkel Corp.

Seymour

J.V. Precision Machine Co.

Shelton

Butler America Aerospace LLC

Simsbury

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace

South Windsor

Aerospace Testing Laboratory Inc.

Bodycote Thermal Processing

Stafford

TTM Technologies Inc.

Stamford

Gartner Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Stratford

Ashcroft Inc.

Torrington

RBC Aircraft Bearings Inc.

Wallingford

Dexmet Corp.

Times Microwave Systems Inc.

Waterbury

Pharmacal Research Laboratories Inc.

Westbrook

The Lee Company

Windsor Locks

Collins Aerospace

Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation

Windsor