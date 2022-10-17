$45,000 Winning Keno Ticket Sold in Waterbury About to Expire

A winning Keno ticket that was sold in Waterbury earlier this year is about to expire.

CT Lottery officials said someone purchased a 7 out of 7-spot winning Keno ticket worth $45,000 on May 17, 2022. The winner has yet to claim it.

According to the CT Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Avenue in Waterbury.

The winning numbers drawn in game number 696205 on May 17, 2022 were:

1

2

4

8

10

11

19

21

26

27

33

36

46

49

51

55

57

72

76

80

The ticket will expire on November 13 unless it is claimed before then.