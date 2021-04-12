$49 Million in State Funds Expected to Go Toward Affordable Housing in CT

The governor has announced that more than $49 million in state funding will go toward developing hundreds of units of affordable housing in several Connecticut communities and his office said the State Bond Commission is expected to approve the plan.
“Helping all Connecticut residents afford high-quality housing in the community of their choice supports families, kickstarts the economy, and makes neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.
Following are the projects the funding would go to support:
Branford
- Parkside Phase 1, 67 Units, $3,795,000
Farmington
- New Horizons Expansion, 22 Units, $2.2 million
Hartford
- Martin Luther King Apartments, 155 Units, $4 million
- Northeast Hartford Affordable Housing II, 78 Units, $2.7 million
- Westbrook Village Phase IV, 60 Units, $3.9 million
New Haven
- 340+ Dixwell, 69 Units, $3,358,000
- Hill Central Phase I, 64 Units, $2,831,200
- MLK/Tyler, 56 Units, $3,320,000
- Richard Street Apartments, 23 Units, $2,000,000
Newington
- Cedar Pointe, 72 Units, $4 million
Orange
- Lascana Homes, 46 Units, $3.6 million
Salisbury
- Sarum Village Phase III, 10 Units, $1.5 million
Stafford
- Woodland Springs II, 79 Units, $4 million
Stamford
- Lawnhill Terrace 4, 34 Units, $1,625,000
Waterbury
- Linden, 44 Units, $3,775,000
Willimantic
- Hevrin Terrace, 90 Units, $2,664,000