$49 Million in State Funds Expected to Go Toward Affordable Housing in CT

These are the projects the funding would go to support.

The governor has announced that more than $49 million in state funding will go toward developing hundreds of units of affordable housing in several Connecticut communities and his office said the State Bond Commission is expected to approve the plan.

“Helping all Connecticut residents afford high-quality housing in the community of their choice supports families, kickstarts the economy, and makes neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Following are the projects the funding would go to support:

Branford

  • Parkside Phase 1, 67 Units, $3,795,000

Farmington

  • New Horizons Expansion, 22 Units, $2.2 million

Hartford

  • Martin Luther King Apartments, 155 Units, $4 million
  • Northeast Hartford Affordable Housing II, 78 Units, $2.7 million
  • Westbrook Village Phase IV, 60 Units, $3.9 million

New Haven

  • 340+ Dixwell, 69 Units, $3,358,000
  • Hill Central Phase I, 64 Units, $2,831,200
  • MLK/Tyler, 56 Units, $3,320,000
  • Richard Street Apartments, 23 Units, $2,000,000

Newington

  • Cedar Pointe, 72 Units, $4 million

Orange

  • Lascana Homes, 46 Units, $3.6 million

Salisbury

  • Sarum Village Phase III, 10 Units, $1.5 million

Stafford

  • Woodland Springs II, 79 Units, $4 million

Stamford

  • Lawnhill Terrace 4, 34 Units, $1,625,000

Waterbury

  • Linden, 44 Units, $3,775,000

Willimantic

  • Hevrin Terrace, 90 Units, $2,664,000

