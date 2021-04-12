$49 Million in State Funds Expected to Go Toward Affordable Housing in CT

The governor has announced that more than $49 million in state funding will go toward developing hundreds of units of affordable housing in several Connecticut communities and his office said the State Bond Commission is expected to approve the plan.

“Helping all Connecticut residents afford high-quality housing in the community of their choice supports families, kickstarts the economy, and makes neighborhoods vibrant places to live and work,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Following are the projects the funding would go to support:

Branford

Parkside Phase 1, 67 Units, $3,795,000

Farmington

New Horizons Expansion, 22 Units, $2.2 million

Hartford

Martin Luther King Apartments, 155 Units, $4 million

Northeast Hartford Affordable Housing II, 78 Units, $2.7 million

Westbrook Village Phase IV, 60 Units, $3.9 million

New Haven

340+ Dixwell, 69 Units, $3,358,000

Hill Central Phase I, 64 Units, $2,831,200

MLK/Tyler, 56 Units, $3,320,000

Richard Street Apartments, 23 Units, $2,000,000

Newington

Cedar Pointe, 72 Units, $4 million

Orange

Lascana Homes, 46 Units, $3.6 million

Salisbury

Sarum Village Phase III, 10 Units, $1.5 million

Stafford

Woodland Springs II, 79 Units, $4 million

Stamford

Lawnhill Terrace 4, 34 Units, $1,625,000

Waterbury

Linden, 44 Units, $3,775,000

Willimantic