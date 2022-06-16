49-Year-Old Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

New Haven police are investigating a homicide after a 49-year-old man who was shot Wednesday night died.

Police received a call at 6:51 p.m. after a person was shot on Starr Street, between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street.

Officers found Anthony Oden, a 49-year-old New Haven man, who had been shot a couple of times and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police are looking at surveillance videos in the area and they say they're following leads.

No additional information was immediately available.