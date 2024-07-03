4th of July travel prompts warnings from law enforcement

Tens of thousands of Connecticut drivers will be on the road tonight into tomorrow as we kick off the long holiday weekend. Which means reminders from law enforcement to drivers and those looking to celebrate.

“Three o'clock this morning and I got on the road by 5:30, hit a lot of traffic in New York, almost an hour back up on 84 north,” said Jean Bishop of her early travels Wednesday morning.

She is heading from Pennsylvania to Boston for the 4th of July holiday.

“Yeah, so far,” she said of the ease of her drive to start the day.

According to AAA, 87% of people in Connecticut traveling for the 4th will be on the road. In Hartford, an OUI checkpoint is already planned tonight ahead of a busy weekend.

“We have traffic officers on duty through the weekend and beyond we do take OUI enforcement as high priority here in the city of Hartford,” said Lt. Paul Cicero with the Hartford Police Department.

The city is expecting an influx of 10,000 to 12,000 people for Hartford Bonanza, Yard Goats games, concerts and Independence Day celebrations.

“We have patrol functions that will be running throughout the city, and we have specialized teams, entire traffic division and lots of officers working the special events so we have several, probably 100 officers working,” said Lt. Cicero.

That increase in patrols goes beyond Hartford too. According to Connecticut State Police, enforcement on the state’s major highways will also be increased, along with roving patrols, troopers out specifically looking for erratic, distracted, reckless or impaired drivers. An issue so many drivers say is way too common.

“You just got to keep your eyes open. People cutting in front of you and acting like bikes ain't out there,” said Dave Robinson of Pennsylvania.

He is asking other drivers to be safe this holiday, especially around motorcycles. He is New Hampshire-bound, and because of reckless driving, as he gets closer, he says “I’m going to get off the highways and hit the mountains.”

State Police also note if you see a driver under the influence or driving erratically the first move should always be to call 911. And before you head out remember there are rideshare options or you can designate a driver.