connecticut lottery

$5.4 Million Winning Lotto Ticket Sold in Terryville

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone who bought a ticket in Terryville for last night’s Lotto drawing won the $5.4 million jackpot.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Terryville Mobil at 121 Main St. in Terryville, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The lump-sum value is $4,776,772.

Of the 7,289 winning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Feb. 16 Lotto drawing, one was a six-number match.

The numbers drawn last night were 2 - 10 - 14 - 20 - 22 - 29.  

Terryville Mobil will receive a $10,000 retailer commission.



This article tagged under:

connecticut lottery
