5 adults, 1 child injured in 3-car crash in Hartford

Five adults and one child were injured in a multi-car crash in Hartford on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Laurel Street around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Officials said the crash involved three vehicles and one vehicle extrication was required.

According to fire officials, five adults and one child were transported to the hospital. Authorities describe two of the people's injuries as serious.

The investigation is ongoing.