Hartford

5 adults, 1 child injured in 3-car crash in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Five adults and one child were injured in a multi-car crash in Hartford on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Laurel Street around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Officials said the crash involved three vehicles and one vehicle extrication was required.

According to fire officials, five adults and one child were transported to the hospital. Authorities describe two of the people's injuries as serious.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us