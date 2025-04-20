5 adults, 2 children displaced in Bristol house fire

Five adults and two children are displaced following a house fire in Bristol overnight.

Firefighters responded to the home on Melrose Street around 3 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Crews were quickly able to knock down the fire.

Investigators said the fire was confined to the second floor of the home.

At this time, five adults and two children are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.